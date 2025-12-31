Honey Badger Silver (CVE:TUF) Stock Price Down 12.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Honey Badger Silver Inc. (CVE:TUF – Get Free Report) were down 12.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 813,213 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 383% from the average daily volume of 168,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Honey Badger Silver Trading Down 12.2%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.42.

Honey Badger Silver Company Profile

Honey Badger Silver Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, cobalt, gold, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Clear Lake deposit that comprises 121 contiguous claims covering an area of approximately 2,500 hectares located in the Whitehorse Mining District of the Yukon; and Nanisivik project that covering an area of approximately 5,723 hectares located in Nunavut. In addition, it holds interest in the Plata, Groundhog, and Hy silver projects in southeast and south-central Yukon, Canada.

