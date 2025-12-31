S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Trading 7.4% Higher – Here’s Why

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 20.86 and last traded at GBX 20.40. 3,017,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 2,688,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.

SFOR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 26 to GBX 24 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 25 price target on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on S4 Capital from GBX 40 to GBX 38 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 29.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 18.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 21.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £135.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations. In addition, it provides campaign management analytics, creative production and ad serving, platform and systems integration and transition, and training and education services.

