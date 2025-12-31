Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Sappi Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.54, but opened at $1.37. Sappi shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Sappi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market cap of $839.85 million, a PE ratio of -5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average of $1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.11). Sappi had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion.

Sappi Limited, trading on the OTCMKTS as SPPJY, is a global pulp and paper company headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. Originally established in 1936 as South African Pulp and Paper Industries, Sappi has grown into a diversified manufacturer of dissolving wood pulp, graphic papers, packaging and specialty papers. The company serves customers in over 150 countries and operates a network of mills and sales offices across three key regions: Europe, North America and South Africa.

Sappi’s product portfolio is organized into several main categories.

