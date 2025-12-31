Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 517,637 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the November 30th total of 636,275 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 770 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 672.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 770 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 672.3 days.

Howden Joinery Group Trading Up 3.2%

Howden Joinery Group stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121. Howden Joinery Group has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.32.

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group plc is a United Kingdom–based specialist manufacturer and distributor of kitchens and joinery products, serving primarily professional tradespeople. The company operates a trade-only, depot-based model that offers a range of kitchen cabinets, doors, worktops, hardware, and related components. Its integrated supply chain covers product design, manufacturing in owned facilities, and direct delivery to more than 800 depots across the UK, enabling rapid turnaround and cost control for its core customers.

Founded in the mid-1990s out of MFI’s kitchen division, the business underwent a management buyout in 2000 and was subsequently listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2006.

