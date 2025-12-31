Fujitsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Short Interest Up 38.6% in December

Fujitsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 213,836 shares, a growth of 38.6% from the November 30th total of 154,287 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 290,803 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 290,803 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Fujitsu Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of FJTSY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.45. 54,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,392. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a PE ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 0.83. Fujitsu has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $28.50.

Fujitsu Company Profile

Fujitsu Limited is a Tokyo-based multinational information and communication technology company that provides a broad range of technology products, solutions and services. Founded in 1935, the company has evolved from equipment manufacturing into a global IT services and systems integrator. Fujitsu’s offerings span consulting, application services, system integration, managed services, and business process outsourcing, targeting enterprise and public sector clients across multiple industries.

On the product side, Fujitsu develops and supplies computing hardware and infrastructure including servers, storage and networking equipment, as well as semiconductor and electronic components.

