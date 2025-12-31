Western Investment Company of Canada (CVE:WI) Shares Up 19.4% – Still a Buy?

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited (CVE:WI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 19.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.70 and last traded at C$0.80. 261,569 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 405% from the average session volume of 51,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.77, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$127.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of -0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.61.

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited, is a private equity firm specializing in buyout and middle market investments. It seeks investments in retail and distribution, human services, agriculture and related services and special situations. The firm prefers to invest in USA and Canada with a focus in companies which are headquartered in Western Canada like Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba and Saskatchewan. Through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive glass service company in Canada.

