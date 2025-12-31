IBC Advanced Alloys (CVE:IB) Shares Down 28.6% – Time to Sell?

Shares of IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (CVE:IB – Get Free Report) fell 28.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 263,217 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 324% from the average session volume of 62,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

IBC Advanced Alloys Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.49.

IBC Advanced Alloys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, such as beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, rounds, discs, bars, rings, tubes, rods, and other custom forgings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for plastic mold tooling and resistance welding applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IBC Advanced Alloys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBC Advanced Alloys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.