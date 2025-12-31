Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 203,614 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 147% from the previous session’s volume of 82,366 shares.The stock last traded at $22.11 and had previously closed at $22.09.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.4%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.27. The company has a market cap of $898.16 million, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.81.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1185 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PID. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at $58,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 2,112.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 46.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

