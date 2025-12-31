Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 203,614 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 147% from the previous session’s volume of 82,366 shares.The stock last traded at $22.11 and had previously closed at $22.09.
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.4%
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.27. The company has a market cap of $898.16 million, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.81.
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1185 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile
The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Stories
