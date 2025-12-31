Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Stock Price Down 3.9% – Here’s What Happened

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.33 and last traded at $19.2850. 7,846,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 20,254,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on RKT. UBS Group set a $17.00 price target on shares of Rocket Companies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Wall Street Zen cut Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Rocket Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.32.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies Stock Down 4.0%

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.18 and its 200-day moving average is $17.39. The company has a current ratio of 19.68, a quick ratio of 19.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.07 and a beta of 2.26.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 148.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matthew Rizik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,066,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,723,739.84. This represents a 0.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $563,725. Company insiders own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 25,395,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,167,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 29.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,945,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,684,000 after buying an additional 5,226,931 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,560,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,610,000 after buying an additional 856,367 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $213,010,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 30.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,298,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,040 shares during the period. 4.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rocket Companies

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Companies, Inc is a Detroit-based holding company whose businesses are centered on digital mortgage origination and related consumer finance and real estate services. The company grew out of the Quicken Loans franchise and completed an initial public offering in 2020. Founder Dan Gilbert remains a prominent figure associated with the firm, which operates a suite of brands that aim to simplify the home financing and buying experience through technology and scale.

The company’s core activity is mortgage lending through its Rocket Mortgage platform, which offers online application, underwriting and servicing for home purchase and refinance loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.