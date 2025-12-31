Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT) Trading 3.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Lotus Technology Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) were up 3.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.38 and last traded at $1.35. Approximately 118,622 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 126,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lotus Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $942.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Lotus Technology by 178.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lotus Technology by 64.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Lotus Technology in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lotus Technology Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc is based in Shanghai, China.

