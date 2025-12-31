Euro Sun Mining (TSE:ESM) Trading Up 20.7% – What’s Next?

Euro Sun Mining Inc. (TSE:ESM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 20.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. 1,003,894 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 653,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Euro Sun Mining Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$141.68 million, a P/E ratio of -33.50 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.43.

Euro Sun Mining Company Profile

Euro Sun Mining Inc operates as an exploration and development company that focuses primarily on gold and copper exploration on its property in Romania. It holds interests in its 100% owned Rovina Valley Project (RVP) located in west-central Romania.

