NEXE Innovations (CVE:NEXE) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

NEXE Innovations Inc. (CVE:NEXE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 54067 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

NEXE Innovations Trading Down 4.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

About NEXE Innovations

(Get Free Report)

NEXE Innovations Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines in Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NEXE Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXE Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.