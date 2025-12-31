iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,117,833 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 296% from the previous session’s volume of 786,990 shares.The stock last traded at $61.35 and had previously closed at $61.72.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.5%

The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.76 and its 200-day moving average is $60.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.73.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.9956 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,269,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,327,000 after buying an additional 3,701,749 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 3,598,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,915,000 after purchasing an additional 92,377 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,379,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,414,000 after purchasing an additional 80,006 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,968,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,302,000 after buying an additional 179,160 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,613,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,620,000 after purchasing an additional 103,971 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.