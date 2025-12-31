iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,117,833 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 296% from the previous session’s volume of 786,990 shares.The stock last traded at $61.35 and had previously closed at $61.72.
iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.5%
The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.76 and its 200-day moving average is $60.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.73.
iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.9956 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.
About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF
The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
