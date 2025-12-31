Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Stock Price Up 3.8% – Here’s What Happened

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.24 and last traded at $8.0840. 5,892,085 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 8,617,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.79.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RCAT. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Red Cat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Red Cat from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Red Cat to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Red Cat in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Red Cat currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.27. The company has a market cap of $953.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $9.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 million. Research analysts forecast that Red Cat Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Red Cat by 28.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 266,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 59,334 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Red Cat during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Red Cat by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 280,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 111,225 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Red Cat by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 195,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 77,630 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Red Cat by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 157,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 37,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: RCAT) is a technology holding company that develops and delivers advanced robotics, autonomy, and sensing solutions for defense, national security, public safety and commercial customers. Headquartered in American Fork, Utah, the company brings together a portfolio of specialized operating businesses focused on unmanned aerial systems (UAS), mission management software, precision mapping sensors and engineering services.

Through its UAS segment, Red Cat designs and manufactures small to medium-sized fixed-wing and vertical-takeoff drones that support intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) missions.

