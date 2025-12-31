Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.12 and last traded at C$1.07, with a volume of 26611 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.03.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 3.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.22, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of C$35.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.85.

About Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canada based open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT Properties consist of office properties that are used for the rental of office space leased to corporate clients in urban areas. Its properties portfolio includes office rental properties located in France and Germany. The majority of its revenue is generated from rental income in France.

