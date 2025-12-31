Surf Air Mobility Inc. (NYSE:SRFM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Surf Air Mobility Inc. (NYSE:SRFM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,654,905 shares, an increase of 49.3% from the November 30th total of 5,128,662 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,330,937 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 13.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 13.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,330,937 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Surf Air Mobility in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Surf Air Mobility from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Get Surf Air Mobility alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Surf Air Mobility

Surf Air Mobility Stock Performance

SRFM stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.97. 2,107,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,319,820. The stock has a market cap of $122.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 3.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.83. Surf Air Mobility has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.91.

Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $29.17 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Surf Air Mobility by 18,757.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Surf Air Mobility by 7,157.9% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Surf Air Mobility in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Surf Air Mobility during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surf Air Mobility in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 17.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Surf Air Mobility Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Surf Air Mobility Inc operates as an electric aviation and air travel company in the United States. The company offers an air mobility platform with scheduled routes and on demand charter flights operated by third parties. Surf Air Mobility Inc is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surf Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surf Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.