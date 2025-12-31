Short Interest in Pcm Fund (NYSE:PCM) Rises By 48.4%

Pcm Fund (NYSE:PCM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 25,654 shares, a growth of 48.4% from the November 30th total of 17,282 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,545 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,545 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Pcm Fund Price Performance

Shares of Pcm Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.15. The company had a trading volume of 73,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,769. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.34. Pcm Fund has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $7.83.

Pcm Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a $0.0642 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pcm Fund

Pcm Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sovran Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pcm Fund by 3.9% during the third quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 88,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pcm Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Pcm Fund in the first quarter worth $591,000. 10.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCM Fund, Inc (NYSE: PCM) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company incorporated in the United States. Since its inception in 1989, the Fund has sought to deliver a high level of current income and pursue capital preservation. Shares of PCM Fund trade on the New York Stock Exchange, offering investors access to a professionally managed portfolio of fixed income securities through a single, publicly traded vehicle.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on mortgage-related securities, with a core allocation to agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) issued or guaranteed by U.S.

