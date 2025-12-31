Short Interest in Pcm Fund (NYSE:PCM) Rises By 48.4%

Pcm Fund (NYSE:PCM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 25,654 shares, a growth of 48.4% from the November 30th total of 17,282 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,545 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,545 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Pcm Fund Price Performance
Shares of Pcm Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.15. The company had a trading volume of 73,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,769. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.34. Pcm Fund has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $7.83.
Pcm Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a $0.0642 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th.
Pcm Fund Company Profile
PCM Fund, Inc (NYSE: PCM) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company incorporated in the United States. Since its inception in 1989, the Fund has sought to deliver a high level of current income and pursue capital preservation. Shares of PCM Fund trade on the New York Stock Exchange, offering investors access to a professionally managed portfolio of fixed income securities through a single, publicly traded vehicle.
The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on mortgage-related securities, with a core allocation to agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) issued or guaranteed by U.S.
