Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December 31st (ACI, AMTM, AXSM, BRZE, CORT, CWBC, FCX, FTK, GEVO, GFS)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, December 31st:

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM) had its target price increased by Bank of America Corporation from $27.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $154.00 to $169.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating. Wolfe Research currently has $30.00 price target on the stock.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $23.00 to $25.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its target price boosted by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $49.00 to $53.00. Raymond James Financial, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. The firm currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $40.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $42.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target raised by Citizens Jmp from $340.00 to $385.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $158.00 to $164.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Wedbush currently has $125.00 target price on the stock.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Corporation from $122.00 to $116.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $24.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $9.50.

