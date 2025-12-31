Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Stock Price Down 3.6% – Here’s Why

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.37 and last traded at $12.3350. 248,790 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 616,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on CIM shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Chimera Investment from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Chimera Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Chimera Investment Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.95 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.36. The company has a current ratio of 8.22, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($60.05) million during the quarter. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 4.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Corporation will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chimera Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -370.00%.

Institutional Trading of Chimera Investment

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Chimera Investment by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 97,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 22,048 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 8.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 844,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,836,000 after buying an additional 67,362 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 100.6% in the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 42,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 21,462 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chimera Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $858,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chimera Investment by 206.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 761,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,566,000 after acquiring an additional 512,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that specializes in investing in residential mortgage assets. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, whole loan residential mortgages and other mortgage-related assets. As a REIT, Chimera Investment aims to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns through its focus on high-quality collateral and disciplined risk management.

The firm’s core business activities include identifying and acquiring portfolios of residential mortgage loans and securities from financial institutions and in the secondary market.

