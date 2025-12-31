Ntt Data (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Ntt Data Corporation (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.00, but opened at $25.00. Ntt Data shares last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 156 shares traded.

Ntt Data Trading Up 8.7%

The stock has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.28.

Get Ntt Data alerts:

About Ntt Data

(Get Free Report)

NTT Data is a global information technology services provider that delivers consulting, systems integration, application development and maintenance, cloud and infrastructure services, managed IT services, and digital transformation solutions. Its offerings span enterprise application implementations (including ERP and CRM), data analytics and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and risk management, and industry-specific software and platforms. The company works with large enterprises and public-sector organizations to modernize IT environments, migrate workloads to the cloud, and deploy next-generation digital services.

Originally formed within the broader NTT corporate family, NTT Data has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, building a multinational footprint.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ntt Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ntt Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.