Cyrela Brazil Realty (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.55, but opened at $5.70. Cyrela Brazil Realty shares last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 800 shares traded.

Cyrela Brazil Realty Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.34. The company has a quick ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.71.

About Cyrela Brazil Realty

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações is a leading Brazilian residential real estate developer. Founded in 1962 by Elie Horn and headquartered in São Paulo, the company has built a reputation for high-quality construction, innovative architectural design and sustainable building practices. It focuses primarily on luxury and mid-market housing projects, combining modern amenities with meticulous craftsmanship.

The company’s core activities encompass land acquisition, project design, construction management and sales of residential units such as condominiums, single-family homes and mixed-use developments.

