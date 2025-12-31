Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Trading Down 4.4% – Here’s What Happened

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $66.48 and last traded at $66.4550. Approximately 16,166 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 63,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Monday. Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on shares of Atlanticus from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Monday, October 27th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Atlanticus from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atlanticus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 2.08.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $495.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.64 million. Atlanticus had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 22.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Atlanticus Holdings Corporation will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATLC. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Atlanticus by 2.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 455,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,665,000 after acquiring an additional 12,861 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Atlanticus by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 305,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,912,000 after purchasing an additional 19,159 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Atlanticus by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 120,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after purchasing an additional 24,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlanticus by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 111,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,522,000 after buying an additional 18,108 shares during the period. 14.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation is a specialty financial services holding company that provides credit products and solutions to consumers across the United States. Through its subsidiaries, the company offers proprietary credit card programs, installment loan products and deposit accounts designed to serve customers who may have limited access to traditional credit. Atlanticus markets its offerings through a variety of channels, including direct?to?consumer online platforms, mail order, call centers and partnerships with retail and e-commerce businesses.

The company underwrites and services credit card portfolios under private-label and co-branded agreements, combining technology?enabled underwriting with tailored customer service.

