Short Interest in Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF) Declines By 26.1%

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 136,768 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the November 30th total of 185,052 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,198.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,198.3 days.

Koninklijke BAM Groep Price Performance

KBAGF remained flat at $9.99 during trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.47. Koninklijke BAM Groep has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $9.99.

Get Koninklijke BAM Groep alerts:

About Koninklijke BAM Groep

(Get Free Report)

Koninklijke BAM Groep N.V., known internationally as Royal BAM Group, is a Netherlands-based construction and engineering firm with roots dating back to 1869. The company operates across building, civil engineering and property development activities, providing integrated services from project design and construction through to maintenance and facility management. Its building division handles residential, commercial and public-sector structures, while civil engineering focuses on large-scale infrastructure works such as roads, bridges, rail systems, tunnels and waterworks.

In addition to traditional contracting, Royal BAM Group is active in public-private partnerships (PPPs) and turnkey delivery models, often collaborating with government bodies and private investors to develop complex assets such as hospitals, schools and transport hubs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke BAM Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke BAM Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.