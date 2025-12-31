Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAR) Shares Up 4% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAR – Get Free Report) were up 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.72 and last traded at $5.71. Approximately 605,841 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,912,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LAR shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research upgraded Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $4.75 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.92.

Get Lithium Americas (Argentina) alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $912.13 million and a PE ratio of -11.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.74.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAR. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 128,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 103,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 26,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 7.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. 49.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lithium Americas (Argentina)

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) is a subsidiary of Lithium Americas Corp. focused on the exploration, development and production of lithium brine resources in the Jujuy province of northwest Argentina. The company’s principal asset is the Cauchari-Olaroz project, situated within the Lithium Triangle, one of the world’s richest regions for lithium-bearing brines. Through its Argentine operations, Lithium Americas aims to supply battery-grade lithium carbonate critical to electric vehicle and energy-storage markets.

The Cauchari-Olaroz project encompasses concessions on the Salar de Cauchari and Salar de Olaroz salt flats, where detailed drilling programs and pilot?scale evaporation ponds have demonstrated favorable lithium concentrations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.