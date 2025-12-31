Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA) Shares Up 4.3% – Should You Buy?

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.32 and last traded at $30.3720. Approximately 67,821 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 330,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ORKA shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Oruka Therapeutics from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Oruka Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

Oruka Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.08 and a beta of -0.41.

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $214,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,465.98. The trade was a 82.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORKA. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Oruka Therapeutics by 6.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $43,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 464.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Oruka Therapeutics Company Profile

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel peptide?based therapies for oncology. The company’s proprietary stapled peptide platform is designed to selectively disrupt intracellular protein–protein interactions that drive tumor growth and immune evasion. By combining the specificity of biologics with the cell?permeability of small molecules, Oruka aims to target cancer pathways that have been historically considered “undruggable.”

The company’s lead candidate, ONCT-01, is currently in Phase 1 clinical trials for patients with advanced solid tumors, assessing safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy.

