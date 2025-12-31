Wartsila (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Wartsila (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.42 and last traded at $7.42, with a volume of 1275 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.31.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WRTBY. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Wartsila in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wartsila in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Wartsila in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wartsila has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.68 and its 200 day moving average is $5.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Wartsila (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Wartsila had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 8.89%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wartsila will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wärtsilä (OTCMKTS: WRTBY) is a Finnish technology company specializing in sustainable solutions for the marine and energy sectors. Founded in 1834 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Wärtsilä designs, manufactures and services equipment ranging from marine engines and propulsion systems to complete power plants. The company’s Energy Business provides flexible gas, multi-fuel and hybrid power plants, as well as long-term operation and maintenance services. In its Marine Business, Wärtsilä delivers integrated systems for ship design, digital operations and lifecycle support.

With a presence in over 80 countries, Wärtsilä serves shipowners, shipyards, power producers and utilities around the world.

