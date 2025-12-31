Klondike Silver (CVE:KS) Stock Price Down 33.3% – What’s Next?

Klondike Silver Corp. (CVE:KS – Get Free Report) shares were down 33.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 1,962,946 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 454% from the average daily volume of 354,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Klondike Silver Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$6.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03.

Klondike Silver Company Profile

Klondike Silver Corp., a resource exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Slocan Silver camp that covers an area of approximately 114 square kilometers located in south-eastern British Columbia. Klondike Silver Corp. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

