Western Investment Company of Canada (CVE:WI) Trading Up 94% – What’s Next?

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited (CVE:WI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 94% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.70 and last traded at C$1.30. 251,069 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 390% from the average session volume of 51,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

Western Investment Company of Canada Trading Up 19.4%

The company has a market capitalization of C$127.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of -0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.77, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

About Western Investment Company of Canada

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited, is a private equity firm specializing in buyout and middle market investments. It seeks investments in retail and distribution, human services, agriculture and related services and special situations. The firm prefers to invest in USA and Canada with a focus in companies which are headquartered in Western Canada like Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba and Saskatchewan. Through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive glass service company in Canada.

