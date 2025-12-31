Total Return Securities (NYSE:SWZ) Major Shareholder Css Llc/Il Sells 12,196 Shares

Total Return Securities, Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Css Llc/Il sold 12,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $76,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,686,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,543,568.75. This represents a 0.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Css Llc/Il also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Total Return Securities alerts:

On Monday, December 29th, Css Llc/Il sold 7,772 shares of Total Return Securities stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total transaction of $48,652.72.

On Friday, December 26th, Css Llc/Il sold 21,000 shares of Total Return Securities stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $131,460.00.

On Wednesday, December 24th, Css Llc/Il sold 1,100 shares of Total Return Securities stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $6,842.00.

On Tuesday, December 23rd, Css Llc/Il sold 5,400 shares of Total Return Securities stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $33,750.00.

On Monday, December 22nd, Css Llc/Il sold 1,067 shares of Total Return Securities stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $6,679.42.

On Monday, December 15th, Css Llc/Il sold 7,000 shares of Total Return Securities stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $43,610.00.

Total Return Securities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWZ traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $6.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,797. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.12. Total Return Securities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $9.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Total Return Securities

Total Return Securities Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Total Return Securities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $532,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Total Return Securities by 89.6% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,315 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 9,126 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Total Return Securities in the third quarter worth about $456,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Total Return Securities in the 3rd quarter worth about $532,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Total Return Securities by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 13,850 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. 41.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Total Return Securities (NYSE:SWZ) is a closed-end management investment company listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to deliver a high total return for shareholders by combining capital appreciation with current income. It provides access to a diversified portfolio of equity and fixed-income securities spanning multiple industries and regions.

SWZ’s investment strategy typically blends dividend-paying common stocks, corporate bonds and other credit instruments. The fund may employ moderate leverage to enhance returns and pursues an active management approach, dynamically adjusting its allocations in response to evolving market conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Total Return Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Return Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.