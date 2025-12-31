City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Trading Up 3.8% – Should You Buy?

City Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.2150 and last traded at $6.2150. Approximately 362 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 7,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.99.

Separately, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of City Developments to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.19.

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS: CDEVY) is a Singapore-based real estate developer founded in 1963. As one of the country’s largest and most established property companies, it operates as part of the Hong Leong Group of Companies. Over the past five decades, City Developments has grown from its local beginnings into an international developer with a diversified portfolio spanning residential, commercial and mixed-use projects.

The company’s core activities include property development, investment and management.

