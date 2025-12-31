MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.3333.

MMYT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. They issued a “hold (c)” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MakeMyTrip in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of MakeMyTrip from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th.

MMYT traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.72. The stock had a trading volume of 183,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,966. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.85, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. MakeMyTrip has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $122.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.07.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,316,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,269,000 after purchasing an additional 688,957 shares during the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC lifted its position in MakeMyTrip by 9,699.0% during the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 5,143,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,992,000 after buying an additional 5,090,811 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,281,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,548,000 after purchasing an additional 166,456 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 30.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,042,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,235,000 after buying an additional 471,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,861,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,246,000 after purchasing an additional 11,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Inc is an online travel company that provides a comprehensive suite of travel products and services through its website and mobile app platform. The company’s offerings include air ticketing, hotel reservations, holiday packages, rail and bus ticket bookings, ancillary travel services such as travel insurance and visa assistance, and corporate travel management solutions. By leveraging technology-driven platforms, MakeMyTrip aims to deliver convenience, competitive pricing, and a seamless booking experience for both retail and business customers.

Founded in June 2000 by Deep Kalra, MakeMyTrip has grown to become one of India’s leading travel technology firms.

