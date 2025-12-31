Best Cannabis Stocks To Keep An Eye On – December 31st

Tilray Brands, Canopy Growth, Aurora Cannabis, SNDL, WM Technology, Cronos Group, and Agrify are the seven Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that derive significant revenue from the cannabis industry—this includes growers, processors, retailers, biotech firms developing cannabinoid products, and ancillary businesses supplying equipment, software, or testing services. For investors, they offer exposure to the potential growth of legal cannabis markets but typically come with elevated regulatory, legal and market-volatility risks due to shifting laws, banking restrictions, and many companies’ early-stage business models. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Tilray Brands (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

Canopy Growth (CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.

Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

SNDL (SNDL)

SNDL Inc. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Liquor Retail, Cannabis Retail, Cannabis Operations, and Investments segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use and medical markets; sells wines, beers, and spirits through wholly owned liquor stores; and private sale of recreational cannabis through wholly owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.

WM Technology (MAPS)

WM Technology, Inc. provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and education and learning information to help newer consumers learn about the types of products to purchase.

Cronos Group (CRON)

Cronos Group Inc. operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.

Agrify (AGFY)

Agrify Corporation offers hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. It offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

