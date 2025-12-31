FundX ETF Announces Annual Dividend of $0.34 (NYSEARCA:XCOR)

FundX ETF (NYSEARCA:XCOR – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.3439 per share on Friday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 43.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st.
FundX ETF Stock Down 0.8%
NYSEARCA:XCOR traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $80.54. The stock had a trading volume of 410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608. FundX ETF has a 52 week low of $56.59 and a 52 week high of $81.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.89 and its 200 day moving average is $77.06.
FundX ETF Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than FundX ETF
- Do not delete, read immediately
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before January 2026!
- The Crash Has Already Started (Most Just Don’t See It Yet)
- [No Brainer Gold Play]: “Show me a better investment.”
- INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
Receive News & Ratings for FundX ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FundX ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.