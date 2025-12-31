FundX ETF Announces Annual Dividend of $0.34 (NYSEARCA:XCOR)

FundX ETF (NYSEARCA:XCOR – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.3439 per share on Friday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 43.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st.

FundX ETF Stock Down 0.8%

NYSEARCA:XCOR traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $80.54. The stock had a trading volume of 410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608. FundX ETF has a 52 week low of $56.59 and a 52 week high of $81.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.89 and its 200 day moving average is $77.06.

Get FundX ETF alerts:

FundX ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The fundX ETF (XCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides broad exposure to stocks from around the world of various market capitalization that are perceived to be in sync with market leaders. XCOR was launched on Nov 1, 2001 and is managed by FundX.

Receive News & Ratings for FundX ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FundX ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.