WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund Declares Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEARCA:EMMF)

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund (NYSEARCA:EMMF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0434 per share on Monday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 715.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund Price Performance

NYSEARCA EMMF traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.58. 9,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,086. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.26. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund has a one year low of $23.93 and a one year high of $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $135.79 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 24,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund by 88,254.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 27,359 shares during the period. Finally, BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund by 348.7% during the 2nd quarter. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC now owns 74,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 57,965 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund (EMMF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in emerging-market firms that score highly on multiple factors. It may hedge foreign currency exposure EMMF was launched on Aug 10, 2018 and is managed by WisdomTree.

