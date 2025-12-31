Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Trading Down 3.3% – Here’s What Happened

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) traded down 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.33 and last traded at $3.3250. 345,257 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,968,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRME. Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Prime Medicine from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Prime Medicine from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.21.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.07. The stock has a market cap of $610.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRME. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Prime Medicine during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in shares of Prime Medicine in the third quarter valued at $349,000. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Prime Medicine during the third quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Prime Medicine during the third quarter valued at about $16,634,000. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new position in shares of Prime Medicine in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prime Medicine, Inc (NYSE: PRME) is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company focused on harnessing the potential of prime editing, an advanced CRISPR-derived gene editing technology. By refining the tools required for precise correction of disease-causing mutations, Prime Medicine aims to develop single-dose treatments that address underlying genetic drivers of disease. The company applies its proprietary engineering and delivery platforms to optimize on-target efficiency and minimize off-target effects, positioning itself at the forefront of next-generation gene editing therapeutics.

Prime Medicine’s research and development efforts span multiple therapeutic areas, including rare genetic disorders, immuno-oncology, and autoimmune diseases.

