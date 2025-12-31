Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Stock Price Down 3.4% – Here’s Why

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $64.01 and last traded at $64.43. 59,504 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 769,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.73.

LIF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Life360 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Life360 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Life360 in a report on Thursday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $92.00 price objective on Life360 in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Life360 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Life360 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.63.

The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.15 and a beta of 3.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Life360 had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $124.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.26 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Goines sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $1,112,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 56,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,214,659.71. This represents a 20.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Prober sold 7,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $610,054.90. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 105,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,112,730.08. This represents a 6.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 613,022 shares of company stock valued at $47,501,677.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Life360 by 824.1% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life360 during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Life360 by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Life360 in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Life360 by 1,663.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Life360, Inc (NASDAQ: LIF) operates a location-based safety and communication platform designed to help families stay connected and secure. Through its flagship mobile application, Life360 offers real-time location sharing, check-in alerts and geofencing tools that enable users to monitor the whereabouts of family members or other trusted circles. The company’s services extend to emergency response features, including SOS alerts, 24/7 roadside assistance and crash detection capabilities powered by machine-learning algorithms, all aimed at enhancing user safety on the road and at home.

The Life360 platform is offered under a freemium model, with a basic no-cost tier providing essential location sharing and alerts.

