LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.22 and last traded at $11.1270, with a volume of 1372085 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.56.

LPTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of LightPath Technologies from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised LightPath Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $500.01 million, a P/E ratio of -28.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.99.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in LightPath Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 56.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures and distributes precision optical components and assemblies for a variety of commercial, industrial, defense and scientific applications. The company’s portfolio includes molded glass aspheric lenses, precision glass optics, infrared lenses and assemblies, diamond-turned optics and molded polymer optics. These components are engineered to support imaging, illumination, laser delivery, detection and sensing systems across visible, ultraviolet and infrared wavelengths.

Among its core offerings, LightPath develops infrared optical solutions using materials such as germanium, zinc selenide and chalcogenide glasses for thermal imaging, night-vision devices and spectroscopy.

