Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM) Shares Up 16.7% – Here’s What Happened

Iconic Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ICM – Get Free Report) rose 16.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 2,648,904 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 515% from the average daily volume of 430,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Iconic Minerals Trading Up 11.1%

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.42. The firm has a market cap of C$46.65 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.08.

Iconic Minerals Company Profile

Iconic Minerals Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and lithium properties in Nevada and Canada. The company holds a 50% interest in the Midas South located in Elko County, Nevada; and 50% interests in the New Pass project located in Churchill County, Nevada. It also holds a 100% interest in the Bonnie Claire property located in Nevada; and holds a 100% interest in the Grass Valley lithium property located in Lander County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Bonaventure Enterprises Inc and changed its name to Iconic Minerals Ltd.

