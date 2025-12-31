Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Down 3.1% – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $42.57 and last traded at $42.5310. 412,245 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 4,216,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.90.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.38. The company has a market capitalization of $842.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth $4,128,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $4,255,000. Ping Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,935,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,076,000.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

