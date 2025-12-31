YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTY) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.75 and last traded at $29.9630, with a volume of 786252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.21.

YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.74.

YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were given a $3.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This represents a yield of 8,668.0%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF

YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $9,424,000. Maripau Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 75,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 37,773 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $477,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000.

The YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (MSTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the MicroStrategy stock (MSTR) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options. MSTY was launched on Feb 22, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.

