Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Koninklijke KPN NV (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 773,257 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,208% from the previous session’s volume of 33,507 shares.The stock last traded at $4.6710 and had previously closed at $4.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research raised Koninklijke KPN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Koninklijke KPN Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.69.

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Koninklijke KPN had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 14.37%. Analysts predict that Koninklijke KPN NV will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN N.V. (Royal KPN) is a Dutch telecommunications and ICT services company headquartered in The Hague. The group traces its origins to the Dutch national postal and telecommunications service and evolved into a privatized commercial operator. KPN is primarily listed on Euronext Amsterdam and its American depositary receipts trade over the counter under the symbol KKPNF.

KPN’s core activities cover a full range of telecommunications and digital infrastructure services. For consumer markets it offers fixed-line and mobile voice services, broadband internet, television and bundled connectivity packages.

