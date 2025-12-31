Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2025

Koninklijke KPN NV (OTCMKTS:KKPNFGet Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 773,257 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,208% from the previous session’s volume of 33,507 shares.The stock last traded at $4.6710 and had previously closed at $4.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research raised Koninklijke KPN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KKPNF

Koninklijke KPN Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.69.

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNFGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Koninklijke KPN had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 14.37%. Analysts predict that Koninklijke KPN NV will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Koninklijke KPN

(Get Free Report)

Koninklijke KPN N.V. (Royal KPN) is a Dutch telecommunications and ICT services company headquartered in The Hague. The group traces its origins to the Dutch national postal and telecommunications service and evolved into a privatized commercial operator. KPN is primarily listed on Euronext Amsterdam and its American depositary receipts trade over the counter under the symbol KKPNF.

KPN’s core activities cover a full range of telecommunications and digital infrastructure services. For consumer markets it offers fixed-line and mobile voice services, broadband internet, television and bundled connectivity packages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.