SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.31, but opened at $3.46. SELLAS Life Sciences Group shares last traded at $3.5950, with a volume of 11,566,353 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Stock Up 12.8%

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.02 million, a PE ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 2.51.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SELLAS Life Sciences Group

In other SELLAS Life Sciences Group news, Director Katherine Bach Kalin acquired 63,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $100,806.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 104,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,996. The trade was a 154.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 17.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Company Profile

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of active cellular immunotherapies for cancer. Headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, SELLAS specializes in targeting the Wilms’ tumor 1 (WT1) antigen, a protein commonly overexpressed in a range of hematologic and solid tumors. Since its founding, the company has built a pipeline around the use of peptide-based vaccines designed to train the patient’s own immune system to recognize and attack WT1-positive cancer cells.

The company’s lead product candidate, galinpepimut-S (GPS), is an investigational multi-peptide vaccine directed against WT1.

