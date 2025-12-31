Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Up 4.9% – Here’s Why

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.41 and last traded at $1.4050. 989,329 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 6,094,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on SABR. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Sabre in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sabre from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sabre has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.80.

Get Sabre alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SABR

Sabre Trading Up 4.1%

The company has a market cap of $550.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.11.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $715.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Sabre’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabre Corporation will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sabre

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Sabre by 6.3% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 61,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 99,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 54,707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 8,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

About Sabre

(Get Free Report)

Sabre Corporation is a leading travel technology company that provides software, data, mobile and distribution solutions to the global travel industry. Through its Sabre travel marketplace, the company operates one of the world’s principal global distribution systems (GDS), connecting travel buyers and suppliers across airlines, hotels, car rental companies and other travel providers. Sabre’s suite of products includes reservation and ticketing systems for travel agencies, comprehensive airline operations and passenger services solutions, as well as hospitality property management and central reservation systems for hotels.

Established in 1960 as a joint venture between American Airlines and IBM, Sabre introduced one of the first computerized airline reservation systems, pioneering the automation of ticketing and inventory control.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.