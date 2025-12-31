Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 494,898 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 283,201 shares.The stock last traded at $25.5950 and had previously closed at $25.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $742.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.49.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBA. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the second quarter worth $5,671,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 408.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 171,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 137,603 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 513.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 137,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 114,965 shares in the last quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $2,011,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the second quarter valued at about $1,196,000. 38.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket. The proceeds from the offering of Shares are invested in the Master Fund.

