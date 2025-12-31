Obra Opportunistic Structured Products ETF (NYSEARCA:OOSP) Short Interest Up 24.8% in December

Obra Opportunistic Structured Products ETF (NYSEARCA:OOSP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 23,497 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the November 30th total of 18,831 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,859 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,859 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Obra Opportunistic Structured Products ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA OOSP remained flat at $10.17 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,818. Obra Opportunistic Structured Products ETF has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $11.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.17.
Obra Opportunistic Structured Products ETF Company Profile
