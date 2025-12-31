BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Short Interest Up 25.0% in December

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 640,429 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 512,203 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 608,344 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 608,344 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BCAT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.23. 594,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,739. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.73. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $15.91.

Get BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust alerts:

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 341.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 971.1% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE: BCAT) is a closed-end, diversified management investment company organized as a term trust. The fund’s primary objective is to deliver high current income and total return by investing across a broad range of credit and equity markets. BCAT seeks to achieve this objective through a portfolio of corporate debt securities, floating-rate loans, convertible securities, common and preferred equity, and asset-backed securities.

BCAT employs an actively managed, multi-sector credit approach that spans investment-grade and below-investment-grade bonds, senior secured loans and structured credit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.