BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Short Interest Up 25.0% in December

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 640,429 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 512,203 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 608,344 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BCAT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.23. 594,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,739. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.73. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $15.91.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE: BCAT) is a closed-end, diversified management investment company organized as a term trust. The fund’s primary objective is to deliver high current income and total return by investing across a broad range of credit and equity markets. BCAT seeks to achieve this objective through a portfolio of corporate debt securities, floating-rate loans, convertible securities, common and preferred equity, and asset-backed securities.
BCAT employs an actively managed, multi-sector credit approach that spans investment-grade and below-investment-grade bonds, senior secured loans and structured credit.
Featured Stories
