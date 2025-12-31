HUYA Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HUYA) Short Interest Update

HUYA Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,940,738 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the November 30th total of 1,563,597 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,249,359 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,249,359 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised HUYA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of HUYA in a research note on Monday. HSBC upgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of HUYA by 327.0% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 7,867 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in HUYA by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in HUYA during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in HUYA by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 41,138 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUYA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.89. 777,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,686,546. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.53 million, a PE ratio of -32.05 and a beta of 0.78. HUYA has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $4.59.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $215.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. HUYA had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that HUYA will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUYA Inc is a leading interactive live streaming platform based in Guangzhou, China, primarily focused on video game and esports content. The company operates a proprietary technology platform that enables users to broadcast and view live gameplay, participate in real-time chat, and engage with hosts through virtual gifting. Its services are accessible via web browsers, desktop applications and mobile apps for both iOS and Android.

At the core of HUYA’s business are user-generated live streams hosted by professional gamers, influencers and esports organizations.

