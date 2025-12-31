TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Short Interest Update

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,168,366 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the November 30th total of 4,156,075 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,202,453 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,202,453 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEL has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $204.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.85.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded down $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.76. 198,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,836,952. The stock has a market cap of $67.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $233.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.67. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $116.30 and a twelve month high of $250.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. TE Connectivity has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.530-2.530 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $6,198,452.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,178,300.19. This represents a 54.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 82,300 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.15, for a total transaction of $20,340,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 45,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,246,066.45. This trade represents a 64.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TE Connectivity

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 47.4% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 178 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company’s products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

