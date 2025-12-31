ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:DAT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:DAT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,704 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the November 30th total of 3,780 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,741 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,741 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DAT traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.56. The stock had a trading volume of 496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223. The company has a market cap of $6.83 million, a P/E ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 1.17. ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.03 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.32.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $685,000.

ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF (DAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FactSet Big Data Refiners index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies focusing on the management, storage, usage, and analysis of large structured and unstructured datasets. DAT was launched on Sep 29, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

