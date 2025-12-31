Northland Securities Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK)

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Northland Securities in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.72% from the stock’s current price.

FTK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Flotek Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Flotek Industries in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

NYSE FTK traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.14. 56,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,615. Flotek Industries has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $18.96. The stock has a market cap of $515.08 million, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.29.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Flotek Industries had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 14.48%.The business had revenue of $56.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flotek Industries will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harshavardhan V. Agadi sold 66,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $984,922.76. Following the sale, the director directly owned 197,265 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,768.15. This represents a 25.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Flotek Industries by 97.2% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Flotek Industries by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Flotek Industries by 3.7% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 81,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new stake in Flotek Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 10.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flotek Industries, Inc (NYSE: FTK) is a Houston-based oilfield services provider specializing in innovative chemical technologies for the upstream energy sector. The company develops, manufactures and markets specialty drilling fluids, completion fluids and production chemicals that enhance drilling efficiency, optimize well performance and mitigate operational risks. Flotek’s solutions are designed to improve drilling rates of penetration, reduce nonproductive time and address challenging downhole environments, including high-pressure/high-temperature wells and sour service conditions.

Flotek’s operations are organized into three core business segments: Drilling & Completion Fluids, Production Chemicals & Process Management, and Water Solutions.

